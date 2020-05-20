UrduPoint.com
UK Justice Secretary Says COVID-19 Contact Tracing Application Will Launch Soon

Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:46 PM

UK Justice Secretary Says COVID-19 Contact Tracing Application Will Launch Soon

The United Kingdom's delayed COVID-19 contact tracing application, which is currently being piloted on the Isle of Wight, will likely be launched in the near future, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United Kingdom's delayed COVID-19 contact tracing application, which is currently being piloted on the Isle of Wight, will likely be launched in the near future, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said Wednesday.

Lawmakers have stated that a successful contact tracing application will be crucial in allowing the government to ease the lockdown measures that were put into force on March 23 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"From what I'm seeing, the progress is really encouraging. We can't let up on this, this is urgent and important work and from everything that I've seen, I'm confident that we will get this up and running very, very soon," Buckland stated during an appearance on the Sky news broadcaster.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock previously stated that the mobile application would be launched in mid-May, although testing is still ongoing. According to media reports on Monday, the app will not be ready until May 25 at the earliest, and earlier on Wednesday, The Guardian cited ministerial sources who stated that the launch may be pushed back until June.

The UK government initially had plans to launch a contact tracing application in March, but these proposals were abandoned as the number of cases began to rise rapidly.

