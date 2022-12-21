UrduPoint.com

UK, Kazakhstan Intend To Sign New Strategic Partnership, Cooperation Agreement In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United Kingdom and Kazakhstan intend to sign a new strategic partnership and cooperation agreement in 2023 to further enhance close bilateral cooperation, according to a joint statement issued following a UK-Kazakhstan Strategic Dialogue.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi arrived in London on Tuesday upon the invitations of the British side. As part of the visit, Tileuberdi and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held the sixth session of the UK- Kazakhstan Strategic Dialogue.

"The Ministers confirmed their intention to further enhance the close bilateral relationship, through: strengthening cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres, including by signing a new Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UK in 2023," the statement read.

The parties emphasized that the UK had been a leading partner and investor in Kazakhstan for the past 30 years, with investments of over 13 billion Pounds ($15.8 billion) since 2005 and more than 600 British companies registered in Kazakhstan.

At the same time, Tileuberdi and Cleverly discussed measures to combat climate change and build a high-tech green economy, including Astana's commitment to achieve net-zero goals by 2060 and London's strategy to build a 21st century hydrogen economy, according to the statement. The parties also expressed hope for further development of the UK- Kazakhstan strategic partnership.

