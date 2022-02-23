UK Keeping More Russia Sanctions 'in the Locker' - Foreign Minister

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday said that London is keeping more sanctions against Russia "in the locker" for the "very likely" event of Moscow launching a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine

"It's important that we retain some sanctions in the locker to respond to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Truss told Sky news broadcaster.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in Parliament that the United Kingdom was imposing sanctions on five Russian banks and three "very high net worth" Russian businessmen over Moscow's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR).

Reacting to criticism from lawmakers, including Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has urged the Conservative government to "go further" with the sanctions, Truss claimed that it was a "very serious package."

"We have put the toughest package of sanctions on Russian regime.

We put them on within 24 hours of those so-called republic being recognized by Vladimir Putin," she said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR as well as agreements on cooperation and assistance with them. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday and allowed for the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces to the breakaway regions in Ukraine's east.