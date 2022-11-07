UrduPoint.com

UK, Kenya To Fast-Track Green Investment Projects Worth Over $4Bln - UK High Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 10:16 PM

UK, Kenya to Fast-Track Green Investment Projects Worth Over $4Bln - UK High Commission

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Kenyan President William Ruto have agreed to accelerate the implementation of six projects worth 500 billion Kenyan shillings ($4.1 billion) to accelerate the flow of climate finance to Kenya, the UK High Commission in Nairobi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Kenyan President William Ruto have agreed to accelerate the implementation of six projects worth 500 billion Kenyan shillings ($4.1 billion) to accelerate the flow of climate finance to Kenya, the UK High Commission in Nairobi said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Sunak and Ruto met at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). The conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.

The proceeds will accelerate the financing of the green energy, agriculture and transport sectors.

The projects, among others things, include new geothermal and solar energy generation, the construction of the Grand High Falls dam, the greening of the center of Nairobi around a new central railway station, as well as the development of a climate-resilient agriculture center in the city of Kisumu.

"The UK and Kenya go far when we go together. By fast-tracking finance into these clean, green projects with honest, reliable investment, the UK is supporting Kenya to advance and maintain its continent-leading climate credentials - with mutual benefits for both our countries," UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott said.

The UK prime minister commended Kenya's pioneering climate leadership and called on Ruto to continue to advocate for green growth, urging all countries to fulfill the commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

As chair of COP26, the UK has been cooperating with African countries on the implementation of the Glasgow Climate Pact. Thus, Kenya allocated a large amount of money for its own energy transition and forest protection.

More Stories From World

