UrduPoint.com

UK King Charles III Holds First Audience With Prime Minister Truss - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 09:01 PM

UK King Charles III Holds First Audience With Prime Minister Truss - Reports

UK King Charles III, who has taken the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, held his first audience with newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) UK King Charles III, who has taken the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, held his first audience with newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening, media reported.

The meeting took place ahead of the monarch's television address to the British nation scheduled for 6 p.

m. local time (17:00 GMT) on Friday, according to the Sky news broadcaster.

UK Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after 70 yeas on the Throne. She became the second-longest reigning monarch in European history following French King Louis XIV. Now, after the queen's death, the British Crown is inherited by her son, Charles III.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom Family Media TV P

Recent Stories

Ukraine Fails US Fiscal Transparency Standards Des ..

Ukraine Fails US Fiscal Transparency Standards Despite $15Bln in Recent Aid - St ..

1 minute ago
 Flood survey to kick off from Sep 12

Flood survey to kick off from Sep 12

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to expedite work on ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to expedite work on central business district

1 minute ago
 EU Records Highest Number of Illegal Migrants in 8 ..

EU Records Highest Number of Illegal Migrants in 8 Months Since 2016 - Frontex

17 minutes ago
 Price of Bitcoin Spirals Up Over 10% to Trade Slig ..

Price of Bitcoin Spirals Up Over 10% to Trade Slightly Above $21,000

17 minutes ago
 Flour mills delegation presents Rs 10 mln cheque, ..

Flour mills delegation presents Rs 10 mln cheque, relief goods

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.