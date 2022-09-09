UK King Charles III Holds First Audience With Prime Minister Truss - Reports

UK King Charles III, who has taken the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, held his first audience with newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) UK King Charles III, who has taken the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, held his first audience with newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening, media reported.

The meeting took place ahead of the monarch's television address to the British nation scheduled for 6 p.

m. local time (17:00 GMT) on Friday, according to the Sky news broadcaster.

UK Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after 70 yeas on the Throne. She became the second-longest reigning monarch in European history following French King Louis XIV. Now, after the queen's death, the British Crown is inherited by her son, Charles III.