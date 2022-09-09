UrduPoint.com

UK King Charles III Sets Mourning Period From Friday Until 7 Days After Queen's Funeral

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

UK King Charles III Sets Mourning Period From Friday Until 7 Days After Queen's Funeral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) UK King Charles III has issued an instruction to observe the mourning period for late Queen Elizabeth II from Friday until seven days after her funeral, with the exact date of the burial yet to be scheduled.

"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral.

The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course," the royal family said in a statement.

The royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties, the statement said.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96 on Thursday. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become King on Saturday.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom Family From

Recent Stories

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

1 hour ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

1 hour ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

1 hour ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

2 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.