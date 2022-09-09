MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) UK King Charles III has issued an instruction to observe the mourning period for late Queen Elizabeth II from Friday until seven days after her funeral, with the exact date of the burial yet to be scheduled.

"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral.

The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course," the royal family said in a statement.

The royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties, the statement said.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96 on Thursday. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become King on Saturday.