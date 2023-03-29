UK King Charles III to Begin Three-Day Visit to Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) UK King Charles III will begin his three-day visit to Germany on Wednesday.

First, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive in Berlin, where German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Buedenbender will meet them at the Brandenburg Gate with military honors. Following the initial greeting, the sides will move on to the residence of the German president, Bellevue Palace, for an official banquet.

On Thursday, Charles is expected to deliver a speech in the Bundestag, the German parliament, and visit British troops stationed near Berlin, as well as meet with Ukrainian refugees.

On Friday, the royals will travel to the northern port city of Hamburg. There, the king and the queen consort will visit a renewable energy project and a World War II memorial. Charles is also expected to sign the Golden Book of Hamburg, which he previously signed in 1987, during a visit with his then-wife, Princess Diana.