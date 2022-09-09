UrduPoint.com

UK King Charles III To Rule Differently From Late Queen - Ex-Australian Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) UK King Charles III will rule differently from his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard said on Friday.

"It can't be a re-run on his mother because she was 26 when she came to the throne and he's in his 70s so it's obviously very different," Howard was quoted as saying by Australian broadcaster 9News.

Howard noted that Charles III had his whole life to prepare for this moment. 

"People will form opinions and to use that great Australian expression, they'll pay on performance," Howard added.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become King on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.

