UK King Charles III To Visit Germany In Late March - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) UK King Charles III will pay a royal visit to the German cities of Berlin and Hamburg from March 29-31 as part of his first official foreign trip as the king, German outlet Stern reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to Stern, the king's visit to Germany will be part of his first official tour outside the UK since becoming the UK monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Charles III is also going to visit France on March 27 ahead of his trip to Germany.

The outlet noted that the visit would take place before his official coronation scheduled to be held on May 6.

The king will be received and accompanied by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Stern added.

Charles III has visited Germany 30 times both officially and privately, with the latest trip taking place in November 2020, the outlet also reported.

