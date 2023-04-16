(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The personal fortune of UK King Charles III amounts to 600 million Pounds ($745 million), surpassing that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

In 2022, the queen's fortune was estimated at 370 million pounds, the newspaper said.

King Charles III set aside some of the profits he received from the Duchy of Cornwall, which he owned in his former capacity as Prince of Wales. This reportedly led to the accumulation of a substantial fortune.

According to the newspaper's calculations, between 2011 and 2022, Charles III, then-Prince of Wales, increased the Duchy of Cornwall's annual profits by 42.6% to 25.4 million pounds. Over the same period, the duchy's wealth increased by nearly 50% to 1.

04 billion pounds.

From 2012 to 2022, the king received 212.7 million pounds from the possession of the duchy, while also voluntarily paying income tax, which was not formally required of him.

King Charles III leads a frugal lifestyle, wearing clothes bought many years ago, and is also known for being meticulous about turning off the lights, The Times added.

Queen Elizabeth II, who had ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8, 2022, in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles has become king, taking the name Charles III, and his wife Camilla has received the status of queen consort. The royal couple's coronation is scheduled for May 6.