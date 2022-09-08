UrduPoint.com

UK King Says Death Of Elizabeth II 'Moment Of Greatest Sadness'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 11:44 PM

UK King Says Death of Elizabeth II 'Moment of Greatest Sadness'

UK King Charles said on Thursday that the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is the "moment of the greatest sadness" for him and the Royal Family

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) UK King Charles said on Thursday that the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is the "moment of the greatest sadness" for him and the Royal Family.

Earlier in the day, the Royal Family confirmed that the queen passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for and all members of my family ... I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commenwealth, and by countless people around the world," the King said in a statement.

According to The Telegraph, Charles will be named the UK's new monarch at the succession council which will meet as soon as possible.

Related Topics

World United Kingdom Family All Sad

Recent Stories

White House Says Can Not Confirm Possible Biden-Xi ..

White House Says Can Not Confirm Possible Biden-Xi Meeting During November G20 S ..

2 minutes ago
 US State Department Adviser to Visit Israel on Sep ..

US State Department Adviser to Visit Israel on Sept 8, Talk Over Lebanon Border ..

2 minutes ago
 Army continue relief activities in flood hit Rajan ..

Army continue relief activities in flood hit Rajanour, DG Khan

2 minutes ago
 US Speaker Pelosi Orders Flags at Half-Staff Due t ..

US Speaker Pelosi Orders Flags at Half-Staff Due to Queen Elizabeth's Death - Sp ..

2 minutes ago
 Trudeau Say Canadians Will Remember Queen Elizabet ..

Trudeau Say Canadians Will Remember Queen Elizabeth's Compassion, Wisdom

6 minutes ago
 Italy to Spend at Least $6.2Bln on Economic Relief ..

Italy to Spend at Least $6.2Bln on Economic Relief Package - Council of Minister ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.