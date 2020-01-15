UK, Kuwait Reaffirm Commitment to De-Escalating Regional Tensions

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Mohammad al Sabah and the sides reaffirmed commitment to de-escalating regional tension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Mohammad al Sabah and the sides reaffirmed commitment to de-escalating regional tension.

"Good to speak to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser al Mohammed al Sabah @MOFAKuwait today. We discussed our shared priority of de-escalating regional tensions and how [the United Kingdom and Kuwait] can work even closer together on defence, security and trade," Raab said on Twitter.

The sides also discussed the latest developments in the region.