UK Labor Party, Environmental Activists Sponsored by Same Businessman

(@FahadShabbir)

The head of UK green energy company Ecotricity, Dale Vince, said on Tuesday that he financed both the UK Labor Party and the environmental activists of the Just Stop Oil movement, whose actions were repeatedly criticized by the party and its leader Keir Starmer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The head of UK green energy company Ecotricity, Dale Vince, said on Tuesday that he financed both the UK Labor Party and the environmental activists of the Just Stop Oil movement, whose actions were repeatedly criticized by the party and its leader Keir Starmer.

"Extinction Rebellion, I gave them some money. Just Stop Oil - same thing. We are talking about tens of thousands probably," Vince told Sky news.

Ecotricity has also donated more than 390,000 Pounds ($473,890) to the Labor Party since 2020, including a 20,000 pound donation to Starmer, according to the report.

The businessman said that he provided financial support to the party in order "to help them win, to help them into government so they have the chance to deliver their agenda, which is my agenda, social justice and a green economy."

At the same time, the broadcaster pointed to multiple instances that Starmer has criticized Just Stop Oil and other climate activists, vowing to seek liability for disruptive protest actions.

The Just Stop Oil movement opposes the continued use of fossil fuels. Most recently its activists protested against the UK government's plan to allow oil and gas production from 46 fields in 2025.