UrduPoint.com

UK Labor Party, Environmental Activists Sponsored By Same Businessman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 10:11 PM

UK Labor Party, Environmental Activists Sponsored by Same Businessman

The head of UK green energy company Ecotricity, Dale Vince, said on Tuesday that he financed both the UK Labor Party and the environmental activists of the Just Stop Oil movement, whose actions were repeatedly criticized by the party and its leader Keir Starmer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The head of UK green energy company Ecotricity, Dale Vince, said on Tuesday that he financed both the UK Labor Party and the environmental activists of the Just Stop Oil movement, whose actions were repeatedly criticized by the party and its leader Keir Starmer.

"Extinction Rebellion, I gave them some money. Just Stop Oil - same thing. We are talking about tens of thousands probably," Vince told Sky news.

Ecotricity has also donated more than 390,000 Pounds ($473,890) to the Labor Party since 2020, including a 20,000 pound donation to Starmer, according to the report.

The businessman said that he provided financial support to the party in order "to help them win, to help them into government so they have the chance to deliver their agenda, which is my agenda, social justice and a green economy."

At the same time, the broadcaster pointed to multiple instances that Starmer has criticized Just Stop Oil and other climate activists, vowing to seek liability for disruptive protest actions.

The Just Stop Oil movement opposes the continued use of fossil fuels. Most recently its activists protested against the UK government's plan to allow oil and gas production from 46 fields in 2025.

Related Topics

Protest Company Oil Same United Kingdom Money Gas 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs 8th meeting of General ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs 8th meeting of General Budget Committee for 2022-202 ..

4 seconds ago
 Police move in on anti-coal activists at German pr ..

Police move in on anti-coal activists at German protest camp

40 seconds ago
 Polish Prime Minister Says Switch to Euro Would Dr ..

Polish Prime Minister Says Switch to Euro Would Drive Prices Up

41 seconds ago
 Dozhd TV to Move Head Office to Netherlands After ..

Dozhd TV to Move Head Office to Netherlands After Latvian Ban

43 seconds ago
 WB maintains Pakistan's GDP growth forecast at 2% ..

WB maintains Pakistan's GDP growth forecast at 2% for FY23

9 minutes ago
 Pashinyan Says Some CSTO Allies Closer With Azerba ..

Pashinyan Says Some CSTO Allies Closer With Azerbaijan Than With Armenia

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.