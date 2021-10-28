UrduPoint.com

UK Labour Chief Starmer Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:29 AM

UK Labour Chief Starmer Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Reports

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for coronavirus forcing him to miss out on responding to the budget and participating in the Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for coronavirus forcing him to miss out on responding to the budget and participating in the Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, media reported on Wednesday

He tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine lateral flow test on Wednesday, the Guardian reported, citing the Labour party.

Starmer was seen in public earlier in the day with other Labour lawmakers but has since been forced to self-isolate following COVID-19 guidance.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband replaced Starmer in the parliament to take on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak. At the same time, Starmer tweeted his response to the budget put forward by Sunak.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has had to self-isolate four times, the last time was in July, after one of his children tested positive, although he had a negative result.

Johnson has already sent his sympathies to Starmer and said he hoped the Labour leader returned to the Commons soon.

