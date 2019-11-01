UK Labour Eager for Election to Address Brexit, Workers' Plight - Pressure Group

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The United Kingdom's Labour is "champing at the bit" to unseat the current Conservative government in the upcoming snap election, a goal most important in the wake of the prime minister's "unsatisfactory" Brexit deal, the political secretary for the party's left-wing pressure group, the Labour Representation Committee, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the UK parliament agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly called for an early election to break the deadlock over his renegotiated Brexit deal, which has been in limbo since last week. Initially, the Labour party did not support the motion, but eventually dropped its objections after the parliament's failure to ratify the deal prevented the country from leaving the bloc on October 31 and led to the EU granting the nation an extension until January 31.

"Labour party members have been champing at the bit for the last two years. They realise this government can't achieve anything and is in the way. So we desperately want an election," Mick Brooks said.

According to Brooks, "the whole point of a general election is to face all the issues facing the country." The politician specifically highlighted that the country was in a "situation where working class people still have a living standard lower than that of 2008."

"That's of immediate importance. We have the disaster of universal credit, we have millions of people in poverty and plenty of people using food banks who, despite working for a living, still have to use them," he said.

The politician went on to argue that when it came to Brexit, Johnson's current deal was in fact worse than Theresa May's previous attempt to negotiate Britain's departure from the EU, claiming that it effectively reduced employment and environmental rights to the status of "hot air."

"The problem with Theresa May is that she wasn't negotiating with the EU, she was negotiating with her own back benchers. So her deal was completely unsatisfactory. Johnson's deal is worse ... He's moved the defence of workers' rights, consumer rights and environmental protections from the Withdrawal Agreement to the [non-binding] Political Declaration, which means it's just hot air that he can repudiate at any time as Prime Minister," he claimed.

Potential hurdles, however, remain for Labour itself, given that previous criticism has seen the party accused of being unwilling to follow through on their own brand of Brexit. Sources around the more Eurosceptic current of the British labor movement have, in particular, expressed concerns that Labour could end up losing out in an electoral contest in the event of pro-Brexit voters identifying them as a "Remain" party.

Brooks agreed that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - himself a life-long euroskeptic - did face difficulties while "working with an overwhelmingly hostile Parliamentary Labour party that seems determined to sabotage him at every turn."

"A lot of these people are unreconciled Remainers in prominent positions. So Jeremy has had a tough time since 2016, in effect he had to ride two horses at once. There are working class areas in the Midlands and in the north where people voted Leave, but there are also strong Remain areas where Labour is also committed," he explained.

Corbyn, according to Brooks, pursues a "coherent" position in terms of respecting the 2016 referendum results, but "unfortunately it's been clouded through the fact that a lot of his own back benchers and shadow cabinet have a different position, so the message has sometimes not been terribly clear as a result."

At the moment, the Labour leadership appears to be pushing for a new Brexit deal to be then potentially subject to a public vote, yet strong pro-Remain elements are in evidence.

The possible scenario of pro-Brexit Labour voters in the Midlands and northern England voting Tory seems to be a real concern for those otherwise hopeful of seeing an end to the current government, a fear hardly alleviated by Labour's currently low standing in opinion polls.

Thursday saw an Ipsos MORI survey record the Conservative party surging ahead with a 41 percent approval rating whilst Labour lagged behind with only 24 percent. Around eight in 10 respondents also claimed to be dissatisfied with Corbyn's performance on Brexit, including over half of those openly identifying themselves as Labour supporters.