UK Labour Lawmaker Blames Government for Current Energy Crisis

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) UK Labour lawmaker and shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband on Friday blamed the Conservative government for the current energy crisis that will see around 22 million households paying at least £693 ($938) more for their annual electricity and gas services starting April 1.

"We are particularly exposed as a country because we didn´t make the decisions over the last decade to have our own energy-efficient system, to move on renewables and on nuclear," Miliband told Sky news broadcaster.

On Thursday, the British energy regulator (Ofgem) announced a 54% increase in the energy price cap to help electricity and gas supplier cope with rising global wholesale prices.

Shortly after Ofgem made its announcement, the government said the vast majority of British households will receive £350 ($474) to help them deal with rising energy bills.

Miliband said, however, that the government is not acting "at the scale the crisis demands," and that they should do more to help people "cushion the blow."

The opposition lawmaker said the Labour Party will keep pressing Treasury minister Rishi Sunak to say "he's got to do more."