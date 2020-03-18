UK Labour Lawmakers Concerned Over Lack of Voting on Emergency COVID-19 Measures

Several UK Labour Party lawmakers have expressed concern to The Guardian newspaper and on social media that emergency measures enacted by the government to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will last for two years, including giving police the right to detain people deemed to be infectious, are not being voted on in the House of Commons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Several UK Labour Party lawmakers have expressed concern to The Guardian newspaper and on social media that emergency measures enacted by the government to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will last for two years, including giving police the right to detain people deemed to be infectious, are not being voted on in the House of Commons.

Late on Tuesday, the UK government published its planned Coronavirus Bill that outlines time-limited emergency measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The government proposes allowing police or immigration officials to detain individuals believed to be infectious and conduct mandatory tests, as well as allowing retired or nearly-qualified medical personnel to work in National Health Service facilities, fully protected from any potential claims of negligence.

Passing legislation without it being voted on by the House of Commons "does concern me a great deal - but so too does hundreds of fellow MPs heading through the lobbies together in close proximity," Labour lawmaker Clive Lewis told The Guardian.

Lewis called on the government to establish remote, online voting that will allow parliament to function safely during the outbreak, the newspaper reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Labour member of parliament for Rhondda, Chris Bryant, slammed the government for seeking to impose emergency measures that could be in place for two years without review.

"I can tell you now, this is the greatest emergency we've faced for many years, but I'm not voting for draconian emergency measures that last two years unless they require regular renewal by parliament. The Civil Contingencies Bill requires renewal every 28 days," Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Late on Tuesday, Labour leadership candidate Keir Starmer accused the UK government of being "several steps behind events," but called on his party not to score political points amid the epidemiological crisis, which is stretching national resources to the limit.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday recorded its highest number of confirmed cases in a single day since the start of the outbreak. The UK has now confirmed 1,950 cases of COVID-19 in the country, an increase of 407 in the previous 24 hours.