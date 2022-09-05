UK Labour Leader Congratulates Truss on Election Victory, But Expects Nothing to Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The leader of the UK opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, congratulated on Monday Liz Truss on winning the elections and becoming new prime minister, but stated that he expects nothing will change for the country because only his own party could bring a fresh start.

"I'd like to congratulate our next Prime Minister Liz Truss as she prepares for office. But after 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost of living crisis. Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs," Starmer said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that UK Foreign Secretary Truss had won the elections in the UK Conservative Party and will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.