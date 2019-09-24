UK Labour leader Corbyn calls on PM Johnson to resign

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called Tuesday on Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister and call an early election after the Supreme Court ruled his suspension of parliament "unlawful"

"I invite Boris Johnson... to consider his position, and become the shortest serving prime minister there has ever been," Corbyn told Labour's party conference, calling on the Conservative party leader to "have an election to elect a government that respects democracy".