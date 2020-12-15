UrduPoint.com
UK Labour Leader Demands Gov't To Convene Committee To Review COVID-19 Rules For Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:56 PM

The leader of the UK's Labour Party, Keir Starmer, on Tuesday, urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold a meeting of the Civil Contingencies Committee (COBRA) to figure out whether or not the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions during the Christmas period is warranted

Earlier in the month, the government decided to ease its restrictions for December 23-27, allowing people from up to three different households to gather indoors to celebrate Christmas.

"The Government has lost control of infections, putting our economy and our NHS at grave risk. The Prime Minister must convene COBRA to review whether the planned relaxation of restrictions is appropriate. The priority must be to allow people to celebrate Christmas safely," Starmer tweeted.

The United Kingdom has confirmed a total of over 1.8 million deaths, including 64,402 deaths.

