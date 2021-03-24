UrduPoint.com
UK Labour Leader Slams Johnson For Reducing Number Of Army Troops

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

UK Labour Leader Slams Johnson for Reducing Number of Army Troops

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The leader of the UK Labour Party, Keir Starmer, accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday of breaching his Conservative party's 2019 election manifesto by cutting 10,000 army troops as part of the government's major overhaul of the post-Brexit UK's defense priorities.

"The Prime Minister might want to avoid the promises he made but I've found an interview he gave during the general election campaign, under the headline, here's the headline, 'no troop cuts - Tories will maintain size of armed forces'," Starmer said during the weekly Prime Minister's Question Hour in Parliament.

Earlier this week, UK Defense minister Ben Wallace announced that the UK will reduce the size of the Army by 10,000 troops to 72,500 by 2025, as well as the number of planes, warships and tanks, in order to invest in the modernization of the armed forces through a high-tech rearmament to deal with modern threats.

Johnson replied that that there will not be any redundancy in the armed forces, arguing that the Army will be kept at 100,000 if reserves are included.

"But on top of that we are doing what is necessary to modernise our armed forces," he stressed.

The leader of the Opposition also challenged Johnson to put the reduction to the number of troops to a vote in Parliament, claiming that even some Conservative lawmakers will vote against it.

Starmer also recalled that former chief of defense staff David Julian Richards had warned that with the new army's size the UK will be unable to retake the Falklands islands if they were captured.

The major overhaul of the armed forces was announced one week after the Conservative government informed that the UK will increase the limit of its own nuclear warheads from 180 to 260, prompting criticism from peace organizations and countries such as Russia, which have accused London of violating the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and inciting an arms race.

