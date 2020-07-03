MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) UK Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Friday that he does not agree with US Democratic politician Joe Biden's comments that UK Prime MInister Boris Johnson is a clone of US President Donald Trump, but added that the head of cabinet relies on rhetoric rather than good governance.

During an appearance on the Sky news broadcaster, the UK opposition leader was asked if he agreed with comments made in December by Joe Biden, Trump's rival in the US presidential race. The former US vice president has called Johnson a "physical and emotional clone" of Trump.

"I don't, I wouldn't describe him in that way," Starmer said.

However, the Labour leader slammed the prime minister for failing to acknowledge key issues, his inability to meet the contemporary challenges the world is facing, and for his reliance on rhetoric rather than governance.

"My concern about the prime minister is that he's good on the rhetoric but he's not good on governing and there's a big gap between the rhetoric and reality," Starmer commented.

The Labour leader has been particularly critical of the government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, citing the major delays to a contact tracing application and the high numbers of cases and deaths recorded in the country.

Starmer became Labour leader in April, replacing Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party in December to its worst election result since 1935.