UK Labour Leader Under Pressure Over Israel-Hamas Stance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

UK Labour leader under pressure over Israel-Hamas stance

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) UK opposition leader Keir Starmer is facing increasing pressure over his stance on the Israel-Hamas war, testing the leadership mettle of the favourite to become Britain's next prime minister.

The 61-year-old is battling to dampen tensions within Labour's ranks over remarks he made about the Israeli response to Hamas's October 7 attack and his ongoing refusal to call for a ceasefire in the conflict.

The war has reignited old divisions in the centre-left party, which Starmer had been credited with unifying, as it bids to return to power in a general election expected next year.

Labour has led the ruling Conservatives by double-digit margins for over a year in most opinion polls.

"This is partly so important because Labour looks as if it might actually win the next election," political scientist Tony Travers said of the row.

"It's a good example of the kind of test that will come after you week after week when you're head of government."

Starmer has shifted Labour back to the political centre ground since succeeding far-left leader Jeremy Corbyn, who presided over a landslide defeat to the Conservatives in 2019.

He has received praise for rooting out anti-Semitism which took hold within the party under Corbyn.

