UK Labour Leader Urges Johnson to Get Post-Brexit Deal This Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The leader of the UK´s Labour Party, Keir Starmer, urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to ink a post-Brexit free trade agreement with the European Union this week, in order to avoid the major economic disruptions that are expected in case no deal is reached before December 31.

"He (Johnson) must also get the Brexit deal he promised done this week. This is not a game of brinkmanship. This is people's lives, people's jobs and people's businesses. They need a deal, they expect a deal, and a deal is what must happen," Starmer said in a virtual speech addressing also the government´s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Scottish National Party´s new bid for independence.

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks have been at an impasse for months due to wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field ” the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries ” and governance.

If no trade deal is secured before year's end, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods going across the English Channel.

According to Starmer, the "cavalier and chaotic" approach taken by Conservative government since 52 percent of the people in the UK voted in the 2016 Brexit referendum for leaving the EU has frayed the bonds of the United Kingdom.

"In Westminster, successive Conservative governments have eroded the fabric of the United Kingdom. First, with a decade of austerity, which undermined our public services, widened inequalities and made communities across the country poorer and less secure, and then came Brexit," he said.

The Labour leader also slammed the ruling Scottish National Party´s current pressures to force a second independence referendum if it wins the upcoming local elections in May, arguing that Scotland does not need to choose between Johnson and becoming independent.

He announced that his party will launch a UK-wide constitutional commission in the new year to consider how power, wealth and opportunity can be devolved to the most local level.

The commission will be led by former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown.