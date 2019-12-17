UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Labour Leader's Approval Ratings Plummet After Comprehensive Election Defeat - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

UK Labour Leader's Approval Ratings Plummet After Comprehensive Election Defeat - Poll

Over 70 percent of Britons now have a negative opinion of Jeremy Corbyn after the Labour leader led his party to their worst election defeat since 1935, a fresh YouGov poll revealed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Over 70 percent of Britons now have a negative opinion of Jeremy Corbyn after the Labour leader led his party to their worst election defeat since 1935, a fresh YouGov poll revealed on Tuesday.

The pollster noted that Corbyn's personal approval ratings had dropped dramatically from -27 to -50 in the wake of Labour's defeat in Thursday's general election.

Prior to the election, 32 percent of Britons had a favorable view of the Labour leader, while 59 percent had an unfavorable opinion. After Labour lost 60 seats in the election, only 21 percent of Britons now hold a favorable opinion of Corbyn. The proportion of UK citizens with a negative view of the Labour leader has also increased, reaching 71 percent.

This most recent YouGov poll surveyed 1,628 adults in the United Kingdom from December 13-14. The pollster noted that Corbyn experienced a surge in popularity prior to the election, and that this recent decline was a return to form for the Labour leader.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's personal approval ratings remain largely unchanged after the election, the pollster reported.

Corbyn announced on Friday that he would not lead the Labour Party into another election. The UK Labour leader has been heavily criticized for his contradictory attitude to Brexit, as well as failing to suitably deal with allegations of anti-Semitism within the party. He will remain in his post until the Labour Party elects a new leader. Angela Rayner, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Keir Starmer are potential candidates to become the new Labour leader.

In Thursday's general election, the Conservative Party scored a historic victory, claiming their largest majority since the days of Margaret Thatcher. A number of Constituencies in northern England and the Midlands voted for the Conservative Party for the first time in decades, as the Tories smashed what many have previously called Labour's "red wall."

Related Topics

Election Lead United Kingdom Brexit December Post From Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

21 minutes ago

Russian UNSC Resolution on Syria Border Crossing t ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Club World Cup results

2 minutes ago

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal dea ..

2 minutes ago

China responds over US troops' possible withdrawal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.