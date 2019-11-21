UrduPoint.com
UK Labour Makes Radical Election Pitch

Thu 21st November 2019

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Britain's main opposition Labour party on Thursday unveiled its general election manifesto, promising a radical agenda for social change, including nationalising key industries and a controversial second referendum on Brexit.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called it "the most radical and ambitious plan to transform our country in decades" and a "once-in-a-general chance of real change".

Key pledges included the nationalisation of the rail, water, energy and broadband services, in addition to huge investment in public services, corporate reforms and the introduction of a 32-hour working week.

Labour has promised a "green industrial revolution" to tackle what Corbyn called "the climate emergency", by focusing new jobs and industries on efforts to tackle global warming.

But the most immediate problem is Brexit, with Britain due to leave the European Union on January 31 -- just weeks after the December 12 poll.

Labour says that within six months of taking office, it will strike a new exit deal with the European Union and hold a second referendum on Britain's membership.

"The British people have the final say. Our government will carry it out, whatever the result of that vote is," Corbyn told an audience of party activists, candidates and media.

Opinion polls show Labour trailing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, and many activists admit that perceived ambiguity on Brexit is harming the party.

More Stories From World

