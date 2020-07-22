UK Labour Party Apologizes, Pays Damages to BBC Journalist in Anti-Semitism Libel Case

The UK Labour Party has issued an apology and agreed to pay compensation to journalist John Ware, who led a 2019 investigation into accusations of anti-Semitism under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, the party said in a statement on Wednesday

"The Labour Party has today issued an unreserved apology to John Ware, who investigated and presented the July 2019 BBC Panorama programme about antisemitism within the Labour Party ... As we acknowledge in the Statement in Open Court, John Ware is a very experienced broadcast and print journalist, producer and author, and we have agreed to pay damages to him," the party said.

Under Corbyn, the Labour Party faced multiple accusations of anti-Semitism, which prompted the BBC investigation. Ahead of the release of the broadcast, the then-Labour leadership issued a press release slamming Ware, accusing the journalist of inventing quotes and flouting journalistic ethics.

Ware and seven whistleblowers who contributed to the broadcast filed a libel case against the political party. According to the HuffPost UK outlet, Labour agreed to an out-of-court settlement that will cost the party an estimated 500,000 Pounds ($633,906) in damages and legal costs.

Since taking over the party leadership this past April, Keir Starmer has vowed to tackle the issue of anti-Semitism within UK Labour. On June 25, shadow education secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, a Corbyn ally, was removed from her post after she retweeted an interview with actress Maxine Peake that contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy.