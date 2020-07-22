UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Labour Party Apologizes, Pays Damages To BBC Journalist In Anti-Semitism Libel Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:08 PM

UK Labour Party Apologizes, Pays Damages to BBC Journalist in Anti-Semitism Libel Case

The UK Labour Party has issued an apology and agreed to pay compensation to journalist John Ware, who led a 2019 investigation into accusations of anti-Semitism under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, the party said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The UK Labour Party has issued an apology and agreed to pay compensation to journalist John Ware, who led a 2019 investigation into accusations of anti-Semitism under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Labour Party has today issued an unreserved apology to John Ware, who investigated and presented the July 2019 BBC Panorama programme about antisemitism within the Labour Party ... As we acknowledge in the Statement in Open Court, John Ware is a very experienced broadcast and print journalist, producer and author, and we have agreed to pay damages to him," the party said.

Under Corbyn, the Labour Party faced multiple accusations of anti-Semitism, which prompted the BBC investigation. Ahead of the release of the broadcast, the then-Labour leadership issued a press release slamming Ware, accusing the journalist of inventing quotes and flouting journalistic ethics.

Ware and seven whistleblowers who contributed to the broadcast filed a libel case against the political party. According to the HuffPost UK outlet, Labour agreed to an out-of-court settlement that will cost the party an estimated 500,000 Pounds ($633,906) in damages and legal costs.

Since taking over the party leadership this past April, Keir Starmer has vowed to tackle the issue of anti-Semitism within UK Labour. On June 25, shadow education secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, a Corbyn ally, was removed from her post after she retweeted an interview with actress Maxine Peake that contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy.

Related Topics

Education United Kingdom April June July 2019 Post From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

11 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

17 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

38 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

38 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

41 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.