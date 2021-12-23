UrduPoint.com

UK Labour Party Calls For 'More Clarity' Over Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:53 PM

UK Labour Party Calls for 'More Clarity' Over Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions

UK Labour lawmaker and shadow culture minister, Lucy Powell, on Thursday asked government for "more clarity" over what data it is looking at in order regarding further possible COVID-19 social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) UK Labour lawmaker and shadow culture minister, Lucy Powell, on Thursday asked government for "more clarity" over what data it is looking at in order regarding further possible COVID-19 social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

"What we would like to see, and I think a lot of the public would like to see, and certainly businesses and those in the live event sector ... would like to see, is more clarity around what data points the government is looking at," Powell told Sky news broadcaster.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has already implemented a so-called plan B that encourages people to work from home whenever possible and imposes mandatory face covering in public transport, shops and other indoor spaces, among other measures, said on Tuesday that based on the data available, no further restrictions would be implemented before Christmas.

The UK has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and on Wednesday daily positive cases exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Powell United Kingdom Event From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Wants Good-Neighborly Relations With Ukrain ..

Russia Wants Good-Neighborly Relations With Ukraine But It Is Currently Impossib ..

2 minutes ago
 Future of Donbas Needs to be Determined by Its Peo ..

Future of Donbas Needs to be Determined by Its People - Putin

4 minutes ago
 14 held with contraband in sargodha

14 held with contraband in sargodha

4 minutes ago
 AIT first graduation ceremony on Saturday

AIT first graduation ceremony on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Discuss Security Guarantees With W ..

Russia Ready to Discuss Security Guarantees With West at OSCE - Putin

4 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualif ..

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.