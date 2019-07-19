UK Labour Party Caught Between 'Rock and Hard Place' on Brexit Future

The call from the UK Labour party for a public vote on any deal on exiting the European Union is likely to cost it future electoral support, yet the difficulties of satisfying both pro-EU and pro-Brexit Labour voters may have inevitably led them into an insurmountable position, experts told Sputnik

On Wednesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed that his party backed a public vote on any Brexit deal. The announcement came after months of heated discussions within the party on the fate of the much-discussed agreement. There had been sustained attempts within the party to change its position on respecting the result of the 2016 referendum on exiting the European Union.

Corbyn's position is highly likely to lose votes since its position is very conflicting, Fawzi Ibrahim, a national officer with the group Trade Unionists Against the EU (TUAEU) told Sputnik.

"It will lose, it will definitely lose votes, [and] it will lose votes as now the position of the Labour party is extremely contradictory. On the one hand, they accept the result of the referendum and yet they want to have a vote on any deal, any deal and with Remain being on the ballot paper. Which effectively means it's a second referendum. Once you have the option of Remain it becomes a second referendum, and if it's a second referendum it means you're not really accepting the first one. So it's contradictory," he said.

According to Ibrahim, the current position of the Labour party is "very dodgy."

"So they will likely lose votes from every side, not just from those who are pro-Brexit, but from every side," he concluded.

PRO-EU LABOURITES PUSH FOR EXTREME 'REMAIN'

Labour's alleged lack of Brexit clarity was initially seen by pro-Remain elements as being responsible for the party's middling performance in the European Parliament elections in May. Yet others have since claimed Labour's relatively poor performance had been used as an excuse by pro-Remain elements to push for a policy of "reversing Brexit," something that might effectively place Labour in alignment with the position of the Liberal Democrats.

"I think the beating they took [in EU elections], and the Conservatives got the same, but in my opinion, both parties deserve it as they didn't get Brexit through. But it's being used as an excuse, by others, who never wanted Brexit in the first place. It has all to do with attempting to change the Labour party into the position of not just being a Remain party ... but as a party actively wanting to reverse the process of Brexit, like the Lib Dems. " Ibrahim said.

Although such attempts are believed to have not yet entirely succeeded, mounting pressure on Jeremy Corbyn could potentially be strengthening the position of the more overtly pro-EU elements inside and outside the Parliamentary Labour party.

If successful, this would not see Labour in the allegedly contradictory position it now occupies in calling for a public vote on any final deal, but one where the party arguably becomes committed to reversing the Brexit process in its entirety, a position some believe deputy leader Tom Watson has long held to.

"They are using the results of the European elections as an excuse. For a while, they were a bit muted because of the stand Corbyn had made, but gradually ... Corbyn is weakening, so after the EU elections, they feel like they have something more. It's personally against Corbyn but also in principle it's against the principle of leaving the EU. The Labour party is in an extremely difficult situation and if they are not careful they'll be trounced in the polls," he stressed.

Although not all may currently agree that "Corbynism" as a political project is doomed, some concur that the party was and is in an extremely difficult position, David Hearne, a researcher at the Centre for Brexit Studies at Birmingham City University, told Sputnik. He believes that Labour's alleged "ambiguity" on Brexit may have caused the policy shift that now favors a second vote, something that may be an attempt to tackle their otherwise disappointing results in May's elections.

"No position is good for Labour in this sense, so they're stuck in many ways between a rock and a hard place - we certainly saw in the European elections that their position of ambiguity over this was hurting them, I mean they got badly punished there," he said.

According to Hearne, the struggle for the Labour party is that they have nearly one-third of voters who are pro-Brexit or in some way want Brexit to go ahead.

"And then, of course, you've got the question of particular Constituencies, particular seats ... how this is going to affect those in a general election, which I think is going to happen sooner rather than later. It's going to be very interesting to see how that pans out," he said.

The UK political landscape is crumbling as Brexit negotiations remain in a deadlock three years after the country voted to leave the 28-nation bloc. Theresa May, who became prime minister after the 2016 EU membership referendum, failed to receive support for her Brexit plan within her parliament and, ultimately, resigned in June. Now she serves as a caretaker minister and is due to leave later in July.

After failing to leave the bloc by the initial deadline of March 29, London now has until October 31 to decide its fate.