UK Labour Party Challenges 2 Major Donor Appointments at NHS, UKHSA - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The UK Labour Party is challenging recent high-ranking appointments of two businessmen at the National Health Service (NHS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), who donated about one million pound sterlings ($1.2 million) to the Conservative party, the Guardian reported on Friday.

In March, Oluwole Kolade, a managing partner at the Livingbridge private equity firm investing in fast growing businesses, had donated nearly 860,000 Pounds to the Conservative party, and was appointed as a non-executive director and deputy chair of the NHS for three years. Another donor, Simon Blagden, who was a non-executive chairman at the Fujitsu UK IT service management company, was designated a member at the UKHSA advisory panel in April, after previously donating 376,000 pounds to the party, the report said.

The report added that Fujitsu UK sued the NHS over a failed IT project, and that after the parliament's committee inquiry into the investigation in 2013, the UK health ministry was requested to pay 700 million pounds.

The UKHSA, in turn, said the designations were made in observance of government protocols, according to the report.

"All members of our advisory board have been appointed in line with government protocols and will provide vital impartial oversight and advice to help UKHSA deliver its strategic objectives," a UKHSA spokesperson said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Earlier in January, the UK government was criticized for buying personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic by concluding PPE supply agreements with companies associated with the Conservative party without a tender and operating a so-called VIP lane for suppliers.