UK Labour Party Failed To Handle Antisemitism Complaints - Equality Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

UK Labour Party Failed to Handle Antisemitism Complaints - Equality Watchdog

An independent investigation into alleged anti-Semitism within the UK Labour Party said the party's former leadership failed to handle complaints and was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said in a report released on Thursday

An independent investigation into alleged anti-Semitism within the UK Labour Party said the party's former leadership failed to handle complaints and was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said in a report released on Thursday.

"Our investigation has identified serious failings in leadership and an inadequate process for handling antisemitism complaints across the Labour Party, and we have identified multiple failures in the systems it uses to resolve them. We have concluded that there were unlawful acts of harassments and discrimination for which the Labour Party is responsible," the watchdog said.

More Stories From World

