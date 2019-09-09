UK Labour Party Likely to Suffer Setback in Event of Snap General Vote - Socialists

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Jeremy Corbyn will most likely see his Labour party lose out in multiple Constituencies in the event of an early general election, with pro-leave voters flocking to the Brexit party, while those in favor of remaining in the European Union will support the Liberal Democrats, Chris Marsden, National Secretary of the Socialist Equality Party, told Sputnik on Monday.

"So with all his vacillations he was always going to end up where he is now, which is being on the verge of waging an election campaign on a pro-remain or at least a pro-second referendum outcome. The Labour party is going to see its votes chipped away in some constituencies by the Brexit party. In others it's going to lose votes to the Liberal Democrats who are seen as the more consistent remain party. And the Blairites within the Labour party have not reconciled themselves to Corbyn's leadership and their working for a government of national unity. So if Corbyn lost two elections it's very unlikely he'd last as Labour leader," Marsden said.

The politician's view is that Corbyn was "elected on an anti-austerity ticket" and had no choice but to adopt the Labour party's mainstream position of opposing Brexit.

"With respect to the European Union, this [possible snap election] is clearly going to be framed as a kind of plebiscite on whether to remain or leave. That's largely thanks to Corbyn," he added.

Marsden also doubted that the government might be able to obtain any serious concessions from the European Union, arguing that the bloc was eager to avoid such an outcome in a bid to keep other member states compliant. Additionally, he claimed that the "dominant voices" within Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government were also committed to a no-deal Brexit, a position which would likely see London attempt to avoid further extensions to the withdrawal date and forge a closer relationship with the United States.

"My own understanding is that there is probably a range of opinion in what passes for a government, including some who hope that by taking a hard line stance they can obtain some concessions from the EU. But it's a very thin reed on which to build a strategy. The dominant voices within the government are for a no deal exit and then trying to get some sort of working relationship with the Trump administration," Marsden said.

In his opinion, however, France and Germany are highly unlikely to make any concessions to London and, thus, create a precedent for any potential similar demands by other EU members in the future.

Marsden added that the most likely outcome for the United Kingdom is "some sort of delayed election," partially because the Conservative party members perceive of its vulnerability at the moment and would rather prefer electoral contest than continued fragmentation.

Since the beginning of his tenure, Johnson pledged to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc with or without a deal by October 31. Against the backdrop of a strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in parliament, he asked the Queen to prorogue the Commons for five weeks almost immediately prior to the Brexit date, leaving the opposition lawmakers little time to stop the withdrawal. However, last week, parliament passed a law forcing Johnson to ask the European Union for a Brexit deadline delay.