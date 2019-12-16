UK Labour Party Needs Deep Changes After Election Failure - Leave Campaigner

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The UK Labour party needs deep ideological and leadership changes after its failure to meet election commitments and appeal to all voters across the country, which resulted in its major loss at the general election last week, Brendan Chilton, the general secretary of the Labour Leave campaign and a Labour councilor from Kent, told Sputnik.

Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons at December 12 election. Labour lost 59 seats, securing only 203.

"The conservatives won a very good majority because they were able to unite the Leave vote across the United Kingdom. Labour lost because we reneged on our commitment to supporting the leaving of the European Union and instead supported the second referendum," Chilton said.

The party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn called the results disappointing and said he would not lead the party into the next election.

"Indeed, the popularity of Jeremy Corbyn was an issue that came up alongside Brexit on the doorstep, and what Labour needs to do now is to find someone who can bring the country together and who can appeal to all sections of the country and go on to win the next election," Chilton said.

The councillor remarked on another issue the party would have to tackle ” allegations of anti-semitism in the party ranks currently investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

"Labour also needs to deal with this problem of anti-semitism and do it fast. It is an absolute outrage that we are being investigated as a party by the Equality and Human Rights Commission ... The Labour party needs to change enormously if it wants to win again," Chilton said.

Earlier in December, the Jewish Labour Movement submitted evidence to the Commission of the rise of anti-semitism in the party under Corbyn's leadership, after which 70 serving and former Labour officials were questioned.