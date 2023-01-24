UrduPoint.com

UK Labour Party Outlines Its Vision For Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:50 PM

UK Labour party outlines its vision for government

Confident of taking power at the next UK general election, the Labour party is setting out its vision to the country's allies with vows of reconnecting with Europe after Brexit and delivering economic competence

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Confident of taking power at the next UK general election, the Labour party is setting out its vision to the country's allies with vows of reconnecting with Europe after Brexit and delivering economic competence.

Last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and this week with a set-piece foreign policy speech, Labour bigwigs are pushing the fight against the crisis-ridden Conservatives well beyond UK borders.

The centre-left party -- a political force under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown from 1997 to 2010 -- promises continuity on the Conservative platform of unflinching UK support for Ukraine, along with scepticism towards China.

But in general, Labour's would-be foreign secretary David Lammy offered a riposte to what he called the Conservatives' "ideological leadership and reckless choices".

"It doesn't have to be this way," he told European and other foreign diplomats on Tuesday at the Chatham House international affairs think-tank in London.

"The UK is home to cutting-edge technology and services, world-leading universities, vibrant cultural industries, and it has the potential for unparallelled global connections.

"Labour will reset our foreign policy to create a 'Britain Reconnected', for security and prosperity at home." However, both Lammy and Labour leader Keir Starmer are ruling out the ultimate reconnection -- by taking the UK back into the European Union, or at least its single market.

The 2016 Brexit referendum settled that debate, and EU allies themselves would rather the UK get on with building permanent new arrangements free of the never-ending rancour that characterised the Conservatives' approach to Brussels, Labour argues.

Labour's slogan contrasts with the "Global Britain" promised by Boris Johnson when he took the country out of the EU at the start of 2020.

But trade deals promised by Johnson and his short-lived successor Liz Truss have done little to compensate for the loss of the UK's friction-free relationship with its biggest markets across the Channel.

A disastrous economic experiment launched by Truss during her September-October tenure left the UK a "laughing stock" internationally, Lammy argued.

Related Topics

World Technology Ukraine Europe China European Union Brussels London David United Kingdom Brexit 2016 2020 Market From Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

8 minutes ago
 Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incident ..

Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incidents

6 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapo ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Sho ..

6 minutes ago
 SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesd ..

SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation e ..

Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation earmarked for Dubai Expo

6 minutes ago
 Encroachments removal impossible without traders' ..

Encroachments removal impossible without traders' cooperation; ADC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.