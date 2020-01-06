UK Labour Party to Announce New Leader on April 4 - Executive Committee

UK Labour Party will announce the name of the new leader, who will replace incumbent Jeremy Corbyn, on April 4, its ruling body said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) UK Labour Party will announce the name of the new leader, who will replace incumbent Jeremy Corbyn, on April 4, its ruling body said on Monday.

The party is going to elect a new leader due to the crushing defeat of the party in the December 12 snap parliamentary election. The Conservatives won 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, while Labour lost 59 seats.

"Our National Executive Committee has agreed the timetable and process for the leadership and deputy leadership elections. The ballot will run from February 21 to April 2, with the results announced on Saturday, April 4," a spokeswoman said following a meeting of the party's National Executive Committee, as quoted by UK media.

The rules and procedure for holding the leader's elections have not changed. The cost of voting for the leader and the deputy leader will be 25 British Pounds ($32) for non-members, and free for those who have the so-called "full membership." Corbyn's proposal to lower the cost of voting to 12 British pounds was rejected.

Immediately after the defeat in the elections, Corbyn announced his resignation, but noted that he would lead the party for some more time.