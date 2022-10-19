UK Labour Party to Propose Fracking Ban, Reverse Truss' Decision - Reports

The United Kingdom's Labour Party is going to bring forward a proposal to ban the extraction of gas by fracking, which will be considered by the country's House of Commons, reversing the decision of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to lift the moratorium on the practice, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United Kingdom's Labour Party is going to bring forward a proposal to ban the extraction of gas by fracking, which will be considered by the country's House of Commons, reversing the decision of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to lift the moratorium on the practice, media reported on Wednesday.

In September, Truss's government lifted the existing moratorium on the extraction of shale gas by fracking and reaffirmed its intention to issue over 100 licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

The opposition Labour party is planning to hold a vote on the fracking ban in parliament on Wednesday afternoon, with the government urging Tory lawmakers to vote against the proposal, framing the vote as "a confidence motion in the government," according to the BBC, which obtained a message sent to Conservative members of parliament by the party's whips.

The removal of the ban on fracking was one of the first decisions taken by the new UK government under Truss.

If the opposition succeeds in reinstating the ban, it would be another blow to the prime minister's already crumbling popularity, the BBC noted.

Ahead of the debate, Labour shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband called on Conservative lawmakers to support the proposal.

"Every Conservative MP who opposes fracking must now put country over party and support Labour's ban on fracking," Milliband was quoted by the BBC as saying.

The UK halted fracking in the country in November 2019 over the risk of seismic activities.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique for extracting shale gas and oil by injecting pressurized toxic liquid into the ground. Opponents of hydraulic fracturing argue that the process poses numerous health, safety and environmental risks, including the potential for fracking fluids and waste to leak into municipal water; they are also critical of the large volume of water used.