UK Labour Party to Vote Against New Crime Bill Following Sarah Everard Murder

The UK Labour Party will vote against the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill scheduled to be debated on Monday in Parliament, after the disappearance and murder of a young woman in London sparked a huge debate about women's safety in the UK, lawmaker David Lammy has confirmed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The UK Labour Party will vote against the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill scheduled to be debated on Monday in Parliament, after the disappearance and murder of a young woman in London sparked a huge debate about women's safety in the UK, lawmaker David Lammy has confirmed.

"The tragic death of Sarah Everard has instigated a national demand for action to tackle violence against women. This is no time to be rushing through poorly thought-out measures to impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to protest," Lammy said in a statement released ahead of Monday's second reading of the bill.

The legislation would increase police powers to crack down on protests, tackle unauthorized encampments such as the ones set up by climate activists in the past and prevent the release of sexual and violent criminals once they have served half of their sentences.

It will also seek to modernize courts and tribunals by updating existing court processes to provide better services for all court users and underpin open justice.

The Labour lawmaker said, however, that the bill brought forward by the ruling Conservative Party is seeking to divide the country.

"It is a mess, which could lead to harsher penalties for damaging a statue than for attacking a woman," Lammy, who is also the secretary of state for Justice in the shadow cabinet, said.

According to him, "now is the time to unite the country and put in place on long overdue protections for women against unacceptable violence, including action against domestic homicides, rape and street harassment."

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, disappeared on the evening of March 3 while walking home after visiting some friends in Clapham, south of London. Her body was found hidden in a builder's bag in a woodland area in Ashford, Kent on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was charged with the murder and kidnap of the woman and appeared in court on Saturday morning.

Later on Saturday, a vigil was held in London to commemorate Sarah Everard and call for changes that would keep other women safe. Police refused to issue a permit for the vigil. Officers told the crowd to disperse and started threatening to arrest those refusing to comply, even though the gathering was peaceful and attendees were following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

After violent confrontations broke out at least one woman was handcuffed and taken away. Home Minister Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan both said they were waiting for an explanation from the Metropolitan Police.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced that he will be holding a meeting with law enforcement representatives on Monday to discuss steps to protect women and girls in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder.