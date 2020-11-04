(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) UK Labour Party lawmaker and shadow foreign minister Lisa Nandy said on Wednesday that UK´s interests lie with a Joe Biden´s victory in the US presidential election, but stressed that whoever wins the UK government must "reset" its relationship with the United States.

"The two candidates are offering very, very different paths for the world and there is no question in my mind that Britain´s interests lie with a Joe Biden´s victory," Nandy told Sky news broadcaster.

According to the Labour lawmaker, the UK would prefer a US administration "that wants to play a role in bringing the world together to tackle coronavirus, that wants to re-join the Paris agreement on climate change, that wants to work to rid the world of nuclear weapons, particularly in relations to Iran, which poses a real threat at the moment."

She said, however, that whether incumbent Republican president Donald Trump remains in the White House for another four year or the Democratic candidate defeats him, UK government needs to re-assess the bilateral relationship.

"The last four years have not produced gains for Britain and whilst Donald Trump has been very clear that he´s standing up for American interests, it´s not been at all clear that our government had managed to do the same. So, whoever wins, whatever the outcome, there is going to have to be a reset in UK-US relations," Nandy said.

The Labour lawmaker dismissed as a "misreading of the situation" claims that Biden is anti-British, and recalled that the former US vice-president has a long history of standing with the UK people and government.

"The problem is not Britain from a Democratic perspective, the problem is Boris and there is deep concern about the way in which Boris Johnson has cast himself in the mould of Donald Trump," she said.

She said, for example, that Johnson´s comments on Barack Obama´s ancestors are still remembered at the top of the US Democratic Party and left the UK in a "strategically weak" position in the outcome of Biden becoming the next president of the United States, but that is still an opportunity for the UK government to repair some of the damage.