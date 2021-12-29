UrduPoint.com

UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing Into" Cutting COVID-19 Isolation Times

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 07:14 PM

UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing Into" Cutting COVID-19 Isolation Times

UK Labour Party lawmaker and shadow work and pensions minister Jonathan Ashworth said on Wednesday that the government should first listen to its leading scientists and medical adviser before yielding to pressure from other scientists and the business sector to cut COVID-19 self-isolation times to five days

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) UK Labour Party lawmaker and shadow work and pensions minister Jonathan Ashworth said on Wednesday that the government should first listen to its leading scientists and medical adviser before yielding to pressure from other scientists and the business sector to cut COVID-19 self-isolation times to five days.

"I think we should always follow the advice of our leading scientists, medical scientists like Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, and I don't think they've given an opinion on this. Let's see what they say on this before rushing into this," Ashworth told Sky news broadcaster.

The opposition lawmaker said politicians "should always be careful to listen to scientific experts."

The UK Conservative government, which already reduced from 10 days to seven days the self-isolation time for those who test positive to COVID-19 as long as they can produce two negative test results, is under growing pressure from the scientific community and the business sector to follow in the footsteps of the US and cut the period to five days.

Calls to reduce the self-isolation period come amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that saw the UK recording almost 130,000 new infections on Tuesday.

Recent studies have found that the new variant is less severe in terms of symptoms, but its high rate of transmission is leading to an increasing number of workers, including staff from the health sector, having to observe the seven-day quarantine rule.

Related Topics

Business United Kingdom From Government Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97 ..

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97

1 second ago
 1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in cen ..

1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in central jail

3 seconds ago
 Business community urged to promote trade with Leb ..

Business community urged to promote trade with Lebanon: Envoy

6 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond ..

Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in a befitting ma ..

7 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate mas ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate masses during year 2021

3 minutes ago
 President condoles over demise of "friend of Pakis ..

President condoles over demise of "friend of Pakistan" US Senator Harry Reid

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.