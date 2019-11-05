MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Almost two-thirds of the UK population finds the stance of the Labour party on Brexit unclear, more than that of any other UK party, a fresh opinion poll revealed on Tuesday.

In a survey conducted by the YouGov market research and data analytics firm, 65 percent of respondents said that the Labour Party has been unclear with its policy on Brexit, while only 21 percent said that the party did well in clarifying its stance. These are the highest and lowest numbers of votes in their respective category of answers to the question "How clear, if at all, do you think each party has been with their policy on Brexit?"

According to the pollster, with 70 percent of the UK voters seeing Brexit as the most important issue on the country's agenda now, it is as important as ever that the parties make their stance crystal clear.

In comparison, only 29 percent of voters said that they were confused by the Conservative party's stance on Brexit ” as opposed to 57 percent of those to whom it seemed clear ” and 27 percent said that they were unsure about the Liberal Democrats' stance ” as opposed to 56 percent of those to whom it seemed clear.

The closest runner-up to the Labour party in terms of a confusing Brexit stance is almost twice as few respondents away from it ” 35 percent said the Greens's policy on Brexit was unclear, as opposed to 30 percent of those to whom it was clear.

The highest level of "clarity on Brexit" was displayed, unsurprisingly, by the Brexit Party: 68 percent of respondents said it was clear, while only 15 percent said that it was not.

Brexit, interestingly, is not the only issue that the Labourists have been more unclear than clear about. According to the poll's findings, other confusing areas of the party's policy include the environment, with 48 percent not clear versus 22 percent clear; immigration, with 48 percent/26 percent; education, with 39 percent/28 percent; and the economy, with 46 percent/27 percent.

The poll was conducted among 1606 adults in the UK from October 30-31.