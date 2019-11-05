UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Labour Party's Stance On Brexit Confuses 65% Of Voters - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

UK Labour Party's Stance on Brexit Confuses 65% of Voters - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Almost two-thirds of the UK population finds the stance of the Labour party on Brexit unclear, more than that of any other UK party, a fresh opinion poll revealed on Tuesday.

In a survey conducted by the YouGov market research and data analytics firm, 65 percent of respondents said that the Labour Party has been unclear with its policy on Brexit, while only 21 percent said that the party did well in clarifying its stance. These are the highest and lowest numbers of votes in their respective category of answers to the question "How clear, if at all, do you think each party has been with their policy on Brexit?"

According to the pollster, with 70 percent of the UK voters seeing Brexit as the most important issue on the country's agenda now, it is as important as ever that the parties make their stance crystal clear.

In comparison, only 29 percent of voters said that they were confused by the Conservative party's stance on Brexit ” as opposed to 57 percent of those to whom it seemed clear ” and 27 percent said that they were unsure about the Liberal Democrats' stance ” as opposed to 56 percent of those to whom it seemed clear.

The closest runner-up to the Labour party in terms of a confusing Brexit stance is almost twice as few respondents away from it ” 35 percent said the Greens's policy on Brexit was unclear, as opposed to 30 percent of those to whom it was clear.

The highest level of "clarity on Brexit" was displayed, unsurprisingly, by the Brexit Party: 68 percent of respondents said it was clear, while only 15 percent said that it was not.

Brexit, interestingly, is not the only issue that the Labourists have been more unclear than clear about. According to the poll's findings, other confusing areas of the party's policy include the environment, with 48 percent not clear versus 22 percent clear; immigration, with 48 percent/26 percent; education, with 39 percent/28 percent; and the economy, with 46 percent/27 percent.

The poll was conducted among 1606 adults in the UK from October 30-31.

Related Topics

Education United Kingdom Brexit October Democrats Market All From Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed highlights UAEâ€™s keenness to a ..

41 minutes ago

Dubaiâ€™s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

2 hours ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

2 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

2 hours ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

2 hours ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.