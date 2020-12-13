UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Labour Says Councils Struggling To Fund Lockdown Grants As COVID-19 Cases Rise- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

UK Labour Says Councils Struggling to Fund Lockdown Grants as COVID-19 Cases Rise- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) New research conducted by the UK Labour Party has shown that local councils across England are struggling to fund lockdown grants for businesses as half of the areas currently under tier 2 restrictions have seen COVID-19 infection rates rise over the past three weeks, The Guardian newspaper reports on Sunday.

According to the research, more than half of councils in England currently under tier 2 restrictions, which accounts for roughly 17.5 million people, have seen a rise in the rate of COVID-19 infection since the end of November, the newspaper said.

The party has warned that more regions could be placed in tier 3, England's highest COVID-19 alert level, in a government review of the measures expected this coming week, according to the newspaper.

Tier 3 measures require hospitality venues to close except for those serving takeout and delivery customers, and Labour has warned that many local councils are already struggling to fund self-isolation grants designed to help businesses stay afloat, the newspaper stated.

In total, 16 of the 38 councils that provided data said that they will run out of grant money by the end of January, the newspaper stated, adding that many businesses were also having their applications rejected.

England's three-tiered COVID-19 alert level system came back into force following the end of a one-month nationwide lockdown on December 2. On Saturday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care registered 21,502 new positive tests for COVID-19.

The United Kingdom's case total stands in excess of 1.8 million, and more than 73,100 people have died with COVID-19 listed on their death certificate, according to government data.

Related Topics

Died Alert United Kingdom Money January November December Sunday Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

41 minutes ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

41 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.