UK Labour Says Government 'Asleep at the Wheel' on Evacuation From Afghanistan

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) UK Labour Party Shadow Home Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said on Monday that the Conservative government had been "asleep at the wheel" on the evacuation of Afghan collaborators from Afghanistan despite knowing in advance that the United States had set a deadline for the withdrawal of their armed forces.

"We find ourselves in this desperate, awful situation that the government has been frankly asleep at the wheel. The government hasn't prepared for this situation despite knowing that [US President] Joe Biden had made that campaign pledge and was going to withdraw from Afghanistan," the Labour lawmaker told Sky news broadcaster.

After accusing the government of "awful, gross negligence," Thomas-Symonds stressed that the United Kigndom had its "own duty" to complete the evacuation of the Afghan interpreters and other people who worked for the UK troops out of Afghanistan after the takeover of Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

He recalled that the evacuation scheme has been opened since April and yet since then, only 2,000 of the expected 7,000 were processed.

Asked about reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will plead with Biden at a Tuesday emergency Group of Seven virtual summit to extend the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops to allow the evacuation of more Afghan refugees, the opposition lawmaker said he hoped the UK has "that influence on the American president."

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after a weeks-long offensive, prompting the civilian government to collapse. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.