Open Menu

UK Labour Win Promises 'greater Synergy' Between Govt And King

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

UK Labour win promises 'greater synergy' between govt and king

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) King Charles III showed little sympathy to Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss when they met during her ill-fated premiership in October 2022, saying to her: "Back again? Dear oh dear. Anyway."

Truss resigned eight days later, just seven weeks into Charles's reign, after her radical tax-cutting proposals spooked the financial markets.

She was followed into office by Rishi Sunak, who resigned on Friday after the Conservative Party's crushing defeat in the general election.

Keir Starmer, the 61-year-old leader of the Labour Party, will now become the third prime minister in two years after Charles tasked him with forming a new government during a meeting at Buckingham Palace.

As a constitutional monarch, Charles is not supposed express any political opinion in public and does not vote.

When Truss objected to his plans to attend the 2022 COP 27 climate summit in Egypt, Charles -- a long-time defender of the environment -- did not go.

Experts have suggested Charles has some ideological affinity with Starmer -- a one-time anti-monarchist -- and will likely greet his arrival with some relief, hoping he can restore political stability.

"We know a lot about King Charles III because he expressed so many opinions when he was Prince of Wales before he became king," professor Ed Owens, a specialist in the monarchy, told AFP.

"I think we can therefore anticipate a greater synergy between the king and his new prime minister," he added.

Owens said the king had "long expressed concern around key social issues, including poverty, issues around the food crisis in the UK, homelessness and concerns around young people's education and opportunities."

Starmer, with whom the monarch will have a private weekly meeting, "has demonstrated a key interest in these areas, so you could say that there's a closer crossover," he added.

While Labour has scaled back its green investment plans -- a subject dear to the king's heart -- it is aiming to decarbonise the electric grid by 2030.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Egypt Vote Young Wales United Kingdom Colombian Peso October Market Government Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

29 minutes ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

3 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

17 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

17 hours ago

More Stories From World