UK Labour's Starmer Calls On Johnson To 'Take Responsibility' Over COVID-19 Test Delays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:26 PM

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to "take responsibility" as people across the country have faced delays or journeys of hundreds of miles to be tested for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to "take responsibility" as people across the country have faced delays or journeys of hundreds of miles to be tested for COVID-19.

"Hundreds of families are trying to get a test in the last week, and they can't get one ... It means they can't go to work, they can't send their children to school, it matters. And if they can't get tests, the prime minister needs to take responsibility, not tell us about the future, or something else, but address this problem," Starmer said during a parliamentary session of Prime Minister's Questions.

Reports of individuals being told to travel hundreds of miles to receive their COVID-19 tests, or centers refusing to conduct tests because they are at capacity, have appeared in UK domestic media outlets over recent days.

During the parliamentary session, Johnson said that those seeking to receive a National Health Service test for the coronavirus disease had to travel a median distance of just 10 miles, adding that most results are given after 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered more than 352,500 positive tests for COVID-19. On Tuesday, public health officials stated that 2,460 new cases had been confirmed over the preceding 24 hours, stoking fears of a second wave of the pandemic.

