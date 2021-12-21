UK launches 1.0 bn support for Omicron-hit businesses

Britain on Tuesday launched a 1.0 billion ($1.3 billion, 1.2 billion euro) aid package to help UK businesses hardest hit by the Omicron coronavirus variant

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Britain on Tuesday launched a 1.0 billion ($1.3 billion, 1.2 billion euro) aid package to help UK businesses hardest hit by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The plan will provide grants to firms in the hospitality and leisure sectors, which have been hit "at what is typically the busiest time of the year", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a government statement.