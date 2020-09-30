UrduPoint.com
UK Launches 1st Hydrogen-Powered Train As 'Big Step' To Cut Carbon Emissions - Gov't

Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:57 PM

The United Kingdom launched on Wednesday the trials of its first hydrogen-powered train HydroFlex in a bid to reduce carbon emissions, the government said in a statement

"The first-ever hydrogen-powered train will run on the UK mainline today in a big step forward towards the UK's net-zero targets," the statement read.

The launch of the trials was announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps during his visit to the county of Warwickshire in the West Midlands region of England.

"Today's trials of the train, known as HydroFLEX, which have been supported with a �750,000 ($969,431) grant from the Department for Transport (DfT), follow almost 2 years' development work and more than �1 million of investment by both Porterbrook and the University of Birmingham," the UK government said.

Shapps also announced the plan to transform the region of Tees Valley in the North East of England into a hydrogen transport hub.

"As we continue on our road to a green recovery, we know that to really harness the power of transport to improve our country - and to set a global gold standard - we must truly embed change. That's why I'm delighted that, through our plans to build back better, we're embracing the power of hydrogen and the more sustainable, greener forms of transport it will bring," the transport secretary said as cited by the statement.

The UK is aiming to invest in hydrogen as an alternative harmless fuel for public transport, heavy goods rail, maritime and aviation, while creating hundreds of new jobs.

