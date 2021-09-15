UrduPoint.com

UK Launches COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Program For Priority Groups - Health Department

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:54 AM

UK Launches COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Program for Priority Groups - Health Department

The British government has accepted the advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to revaccinate priority groups in a move to ensure protection of the most vulnerable from COVID-19 during the winter, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said on Tuesday

The British government has accepted the advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to revaccinate priority groups in a move to ensure protection of the most vulnerable from COVID-19 during the winter, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said on Tuesday.

Millions of older and more vulnerable people will be offered a COVID-19 booster vaccine starting next week, according to the broad-based COVID-19 vaccine booster program, a press release said.

"It's vital that we do everything we can to prolong the protection our vaccines offer, particularly for those most vulnerable to COVID-19 as we head into the autumn and winter months. I have today accepted the advice from the independent experts at the JCVI to offer a booster vaccine to those most at risk," Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said as cited in the press release.

The priority groups will be offered either a full dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or half a dose of the Moderna vaccine, regardless of which vaccine they previously had. The JCVI's recommendation is based on scientific evidence showing that both types of doses provide a strong immune response, according to the press release.

On Monday, the British government announced that people aged 12 to 15 would be offered one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week.

Over 44 million people in the United Kingdom have received two doses (81.2% of the adult population) and over 48 million people have received at least one dose (89.2% of the adult population), according to the health department's official data.

More Stories From World

