UK Launches Extended Family Visa Scheme for Ukrainian Citizens

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Ukrainians will be allowed to join their relatives living in the United Kingdom as part of family visa scheme launched by the UK government on the wake of Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Friday.

"From today anyone settled in the United Kingdom can bring their Ukrainian family to safety," Patel tweeted from Poland, where she was visiting a reception center for Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border.

Under the new visa scheme, Ukrainian nationals with immediate and extended family members in the United Kingdom can apply to join them free of charge. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that 200,000 Ukrainians would be able to enter the UK.