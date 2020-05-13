UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Launches Large-Scale Genome Sequencing Study To Improve Treatment For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:22 PM

UK Launches Large-Scale Genome Sequencing Study to Improve Treatment For COVID-19

The UK government on Wednesday announced in a statement the launch of a large-scale human genome sequencing study, which is set to establish whether a person's genetics can influence susceptibility to the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The UK government on Wednesday announced in a statement the launch of a large-scale human genome sequencing study, which is set to establish whether a person's genetics can influence susceptibility to the coronavirus.

"A major new human whole genome sequencing study will take place across the NHS [National Health Service], involving up to 20,000 people currently or previously in an intensive care unit with coronavirus, as well as 15,000 individuals who have mild or moderate symptoms. Genomics England, is partnering with the GenOMICC consortium, Illumina and the NHS to launch the research drive, which will reach patients in 170 intensive care units throughout the UK," the statement read.

The project is supported by 28 million Pounds ($34.3 million) from Genomics England, UK Research and Innovation, the Department of Health and Social Care and the National Institute for Health Research, the statement said.

"This is a ground-breaking and far-reaching study which will harness the UK's world-leading genomics science to improve treatments and ultimately save lives across the world," UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said, as quoted by the statement.

The study is set to help in identifying people most susceptible to the disease and fast-tracking new therapies into clinical trials.

"This ground-breaking research may help explain why some patients with coronavirus experience a mild infection, others require intensive care and why some patients die from the disease," the statement added.

The UK has so far confirmed 226,463 COVID-19 cases and 32,692 related deaths.

Related Topics

UK World Hancock May From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

8 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

5 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

4 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

4 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

26 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.