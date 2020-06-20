UK Launches 'Murad Code' Mechanism of Responding to Conflict-Related Sexual Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The United Kingdom has launched an initiative dubbed the Murad Code in collaboration with 2018 Nobel Peace prize winner and rights activist Nadia Murad to promote a survivor-centered approach to conflict-related sexual violence, the UK government said in a statement on Friday.

"During the [virtual UN event for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict] the UK launched the draft Murad Code, created alongside Nobel Laureate Nadia Murad, to strengthen justice for survivors around the world," the statement read.

According to the text, the initiative is going to set global consultation on the code of conduct for governments, international organizations and civil society actors on how to respond to sexual violence crimes in terms of reporting and collection of evidence with sensitivity to survivors.

According to UK Minister of State for Human Rights Tariq Ahmad, who represented the UK at the event along with the Countess of Wessex, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed "an unprecedented threat to how we respond to these crimes."

In particular, as governments have diverted resources toward responding to the pandemic and imposed restrictions on movement, many victims of sexual violence were cut off from routes to report crimes or move to safety from a vulnerable living situation, according to the statement.

Ahmad was further quoted as having called upon UN members to consult and collaborate on the Murad Code, building international consensus to eradicate rape and other forms of sexual violence and encourage response led by survivors themselves.